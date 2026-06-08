Heavy rain alerts continue across Kerala as monsoon remains active

Thiruvananthapuram: The southwest monsoon remained active in Kerala on Monday, June 8, and orange and yellow alerts remain in force across the state, officials said.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for Kozhikode, Kannur and Kasaragod districts, indicating the possibility of isolated very heavy rainfall of 11 cm to 20 cm.

A yellow alert has been issued for Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Idukki, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram and Wayanad districts. The alert indicates a likelihood of isolated heavy rainfall of 6 cm to 11 cm.

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For Tuesday, IMD has issued an orange alert for Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur and Kasaragod districts, while a yellow alert has been sounded for Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Idukki, Ernakulam, Thrissur and Palakkad districts.

The Met department has also advised fishermen not to venture into the sea as squally weather, with wind speeds of 40-50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph, is likely to prevail along and off the Kerala coast.

For Monday, the IMD issued a three-hour orange alert for Thiruvananthapuram district, warning of isolated moderate to heavy rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and strong winds reaching speeds of up to 50 kmph.

Several tourist destinations across the state have been closed as a precaution in view of the forecast of heavy rainfall.

Authorities have urged residents in landslide, mudslide and flash flood-prone areas to remain vigilant and move to safer locations if advised by officials.

People living along riverbanks and in downstream areas of dams have also been asked to exercise caution.

With strong winds also expected, those living in vulnerable or poorly built houses have been advised to take necessary precautions.

The authorities have further urged the public to avoid unnecessary travel during periods of intense rainfall and to stay away from waterfalls, water bodies and hilly tourist destinations until weather conditions improve.

The Kerala State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA) said taluk and district-level control rooms are functioning round the clock across the state. Residents can seek emergency assistance through the toll-free helpline numbers 1077 and 1070.