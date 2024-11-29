Heavy rain forecasted for AP, TN and Puducherry, as cyclone Fengal touches down

Hyderabad: Several parts of north Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Rayalaseema are expected to witness heavy to very heavy rainfall, with extremely heavy rainfall at some isolated places on November 29 and 30.

Heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely over south coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam on November 29 and 30, with extremely heavy rainfall on Saturday, November 30.

According to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), the deep depression over the southwest Bay of Bengal is likely to move north-westwards and intensify as a cyclonic storm (Fengal) and is expected to cross north Tamil Nadu-Puducherry coasts between Karaikal and Mahabalipuram with a wind speed of 70-80 kmph gusting to 90 kmph on November 30 afternoon.

The deep depression over the southwest Bay of Bengal lay centred at 8.30 am on Friday, November 29, about 270 km north-northeast of Trincomalee, 300 km east of Nagapattinam, 340 km east-southeast of Puducherry and 380 km southeast of Chennai. It is likely to move north-westwards and intensify into a cyclonic storm by Friday evening.

The fishermen have been advised not to venture into the southwest Bay of Bengal, adjoining areas of the west-central Bay of Bengal, the Gulf of Mannar and along Tamil Nadu-Puducherry, south Andhra Pradesh and east Sri Lankan coasts till Saturday evening.

A red alert has been issued for Nellore, Tirupathi, and Chittoor and an orange alert has been issued for the Annamayya district in AP on Friday.

A red alert has also been issued for Chengalpattu, Villupuram, Cuddalore, Nagapattinam and Karaikal, and an orange alert has been issued for Thiruvallur, Chennai, Kanchipuram, Ariyalur, Thiruvarur, and Thanjavur in Tamil Nadu.

A yellow alert has been issued for the rest of the districts in AP and Tamil Nadu. Adilabad and Kumaram Bheem Asifabad districts in Telangana have also been issues yellow alert.