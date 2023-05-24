Heavy rain, hailstorm in Jaipur bring relief from heatwave

Jaipur: Heavy rain and hailstorm lashed Jaipur on Wednesday leading to a dip in the temperature and bringing relief to the people who were reeling under a heatwave for the last two days.

Met officials said that it was the effect of the new weather system activated in North India and the cyclonic circulation formed on the Pakistan-Punjab border.

High winds lashed Jaipur at around 2 p.m. on Wednesday amid dense clouds. Thereafter it began raining which continued till 5 p.m. Along with Jaipur, the changed weather was seen in over five districts of Rajasthan.

Also Read 52 die in Karnataka during pre-monsoon rains

The maximum temperature in the state dropped to 37 degrees celsius. At the same time, according to the report released from the automatic weather system of the Meteorological Center, Jaipur, the maximum temperature in Jaipur dipped the most.

Met officials said there is a possibility of the weather remaining cool for two-three days.

According to the report of the Meteorological Department, in 24 hours there was a hailstorm along with rain in Nohar and Ganganagar areas of Hanumangarh. The maximum rainfall of 40 mm (about one and a half inches) was recorded in Nohar. It also rained heavily in Sikar.