Heavy rain lashes Karnataka; schools shut in several districts

Bengaluru: Widespread monsoon rains continued to batter several parts of Karnataka on Tuesday, prompting authorities to declare a holiday for schools and colleges in multiple districts as a precautionary measure. With heavy rainfall triggering overflowing rivers, uprooted trees, waterlogging and fears of landslides in the Malnad and coastal regions, district administrations moved swiftly to ensure the safety of students.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a Red Alert for Karnataka’s coastal districts and an Orange Alert for several interior regions, warning of extremely heavy rainfall over the next 24 hours.

In Chikkamagaluru district, holidays have been declared in six taluks due to incessant rain. Primary and high schools in Mudigere, Koppa and N.R. Pura taluks remained closed, while both schools and colleges were shut in Sringeri taluk. In Kalasa taluk, holidays were declared for anganwadis and students from Classes 1 to 7. Schools in Jagar, Vastare, Khandya, Aldur and Avathi hoblis of Chikkamagaluru taluk were also closed as a precaution.

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Shivamogga district has also witnessed heavy rainfall over the past few days. The district administration announced a holiday for all schools and colleges in Tirthahalli, Sagar and Hosanagara taluks after water levels in rivers and streams rose significantly, posing safety concerns.

In Uttara Kannada district, where continuous rain has affected normal life, holidays have been declared for anganwadis, primary and high schools in Sirsi, Siddapur, Joida, Dandeli and Yellapur taluks. District authorities have advised residents living near rivers and in landslide-prone areas to remain alert and avoid unnecessary travel.

Hassan district’s Sakleshpur taluk has also been affected by persistent rainfall. The local administration declared a holiday for anganwadis, schools and colleges in the taluk to ensure student safety as weather conditions remained unfavourable.

In Belagavi district, heavy rainfall in the Western Ghats of neighbouring Maharashtra has increased inflows into rivers, raising fears of flooding. Several bridges have been submerged, disrupting connectivity in parts of the district. In view of the prevailing situation, the district administration declared a holiday for all schools and pre-university colleges in Belagavi city and Khanapur taluk.

Authorities are closely monitoring the situation in Kodagu and other Malnad districts, where rainfall has intensified over the past few days. Officials said additional precautionary measures, including closure of educational institutions, would be taken if weather conditions worsen.

The IMD has forecast continued heavy to very heavy rainfall across coastal and Malnad regions over the next 24 hours. Disaster management authorities have urged people to avoid unnecessary travel, stay away from rivers, streams and landslide-prone areas, and strictly follow advisories issued by district administrations. Emergency response teams have also been kept on standby to tackle any rain-related incidents.