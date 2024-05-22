Heavy rain warning for three TN districts on May 22, 23

The Tamil Nadu Revenue Department has deployed ten State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) teams, comprising 296 personnel, in Kanniyakumari, Coimbatore, Tirunelveli, and Nilgiris districts.

Chennai: Heavy to very heavy rains are expected in Tamil Nadu’s Kanniyakumari, Tirunelveli, and Tenkasi districts on Wednesday and Thursday, according to the Regional Meteorological Centre forecast.

It has also forecast the formation of a low-pressure area over the Southwest Bay of Bengal on Wednesday, and this is expected to move northeastwards initially and intensify into a depression over the central Bay of Bengal by Friday.

Heavy rains are lashing the southern and western regions of Tamil Nadu and the state Disaster Management Department has already issued an alert, warning tourists and others from travelling to the Kanniyakumari, Tirunelveli, Tenkasi, Dindigul, Coimbatore, the Nilgiris, Virudhunagar, and Theni districts till May 24.

