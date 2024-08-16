Heavy rainfall hits parts of Hyderabad; water logging troubles residents

Hyderabad: Hyderabad experienced heavy rainfall on Friday, August 16, leading to waterlogging and overflowing drains in several areas. Residents reported issues with overflowing drains and flooded roads, particularly in Secunderabad and Cyberabad.

It’s raining dinosaurs and reptiles in #HyderabadRains pic.twitter.com/95XdrUxYah — Saye Sekhar Angara (@sayesekhar) August 16, 2024

Following heavy rainfall in the city on Thursday, August 15, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) in Hyderabad had forecasted light to moderate rain and thundershowers with occasional intense spells for Friday, August 17.

RED WARNING FOR HYDERABAD ⚠️ Dear Hyderabadis… Massive cumulonimbus outburst happening again. Already Cyberabad area getting MASSIVE RAIN, this will cover entire Hyderabad next 1-2hrs. STAY ALERT, it's just repeat of yesterday. STAY HOME, STAY SAFE pic.twitter.com/7AeG8eJrm1 — Shakeel Yasar Ullah (@yasarullah) August 16, 2024

According to IMD’s prediction on X, “The weather will feature generally cloudy sky with periods of light to moderate rain or thundershowers, including intense spells, accompanied by gusty winds reaching up to 30–40 kmph.”

The minimum and maximum temperatures are expected to range between 21.2 degrees Celsius and 33.4 degrees Celsius.

In addition to light to moderate rainfall and thundershowers, the weather department forecasts that all zones, including Charminar, Khairatabad, Kukatpally, LB Nagar, Secunderabad, and Serilingampally, are likely to experience a cloudy sky for the next five days, starting today.

While IMD Hyderabad forecasted thunderstorms, weather enthusiast T Balaji, renowned for his accurate weather predictions, predicted very humid conditions until the afternoon, followed by sudden cumulonimbus storms.

Hyderabad residents have been advised to call the GHMC helpline numbers 040-21111111 or 9000113667 for assistance from the Disaster Response Force during the rainfall.

Also Read Heavy rainfall lashes Hyderabad, IMD issues yellow alert

IMD predicts five more days of rainfall across Telangana

Over the next five days, rainfall is expected across numerous districts in Telangana. These include Adilabad, Komaram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Jagital, Peddapalli, Mahabubnagar, Nagarkurnool, Wanaparthy, Narayanpet, and Jogulamba Gadwal. Additional districts such as Vikarabad, Sangareddy, Rajanna Sirsilla, Karimnagar, Jayashankar Bhupalapally, Mulugu, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Khammam, Suryapet, Warangal, Hanamkonda, Jangaon, Siddipet, Medak, Kamareddy, and Ranga Reddy are also likely to experience rain

IMD issues yellow alert in Hyderabad amid rainfall

The department has also issued a yellow alert for Hyderabad due to the anticipated rainfall

The alert is valid for Adilabad, Kumaram Bheem, Mancherial, Jagtial, J. Bhupalpally, Karimnagar, Kamareddy, Medak, Hanamkonda, Mulugu, M. Malkajgiri, Jangaon, Mahabubabad, B. Kothagudem, Khammam, Mahabubnagar, Jogulamba Gadwal, and Hyderabad.

However, the department has not issued a warning for any other districts of Telangana