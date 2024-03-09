Heavy rain affects normal life in Dubai, disrupts flights

Jeddah: The travel plans of thousands of passengers were affected in UAE as Dubai Airport, one of the world’s busiest airports, cancelled, diverted and delayed several flights, including those coming from Hyderabad on Saturday due to heavy rains.

The residents in Dubai witnessed heavy rains and floods in the morning hours. The vehicular movement in many parts of Dubai came to a standstill, according to witnesses.

“There is no relief since early morning as rain continues to lash out,” Mohammed Muzaffer, an NRI hailing from Karimnagar district, told Siasat.com over the phone.

The local authorities urged people to exercise caution and not to leave homes unless necessary as the condition on the roads is hazardous.

Also, authorities instructed private sector companies across the UAE to allow their employees to work from home due to rains.

The flights were rerouted to several destinations including Zayed International Airport, Al Maktoum International Airport, Muscat International Airport in Oman, and Hamad International Airport in Qatar.

The inbound flights from Hyderabad were delayed.