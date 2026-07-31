Heavy rains batter north Telangana, schools shut in four districts

District collectors declared a holiday for schools and colleges in Nirmal, Mancherial, Kumram Bheem Asifabad and Nizamabad due to heavy rainfall.

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Heavy rains coupled with strong winds lash parts of Telangana on Monday, May 25, 2026.
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Hyderabad: Heavy rainfall continued to affect normal life across several districts of north Telangana for the second consecutive day on Thursday, July 30.

The downpour disrupted road connectivity, flooded streams and rivers, affected mining operations, and forced authorities to declare holidays for educational institutions in multiple districts.

Schools, colleges closed

District collectors declared a holiday for schools and colleges in Nirmal, Mancherial, Kumram Bheem Asifabad and Nizamabad due to heavy rainfall.

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Orders were issued by education authorities to keep educational institutions closed as a precautionary measure.

Flood control room set up in Asifabad

In order to provide assistance to people affected by flooding, Kumram Bheem Asifabad Collector K Haritha said a control room had been set up in Asifabad.

Residents have been asked to contact 85008 44365 during emergencies. The Collector also advised people to avoid unnecessary travel and remain alert until the weather improves.

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Meanwhile, heavy rainfall in the upstream areas increased inflows into several irrigation projects.

The Kaddam Narayana Reddy Project received 77,442 cusecs of water. The reservoir’s water level reached 693 feet against its full storage level of 700 feet.

To manage the inflow, irrigation officials opened six of the 18 gates to release surplus water and alerted people living downstream.

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Sameer Khan

Sameer Khan, a native of Hyderabad, holds an M.Tech degree. He has been associated with Siasat since 2011, covering stories on Hyderabad, Business, Sports and Technology. Beyond journalism, he is… More »
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