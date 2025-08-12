Heavy rains cause flooding in Warangal, DRF teams evacuate people

Hyderabad: Heavy rainfall in the erstwhile Warangal district on the night of Monday, August 11, caused flooding in many areas, resulting in some people having to evacuate their homes.

According to the Telangana Development Planning Society, some areas in the Sangem mandal received around 200 mm of rainfall while 8 other regions of Warangal district received over 100 mm of rainfall on Monday night.

Areas such as SR Nagar, Sakarashi Kunta, Giri Prasad Colony Hunter Road, Karimabad, Lakshmi Ganapathi Colony LB Nagar and Shivanagar were submerged following heavy rainfall.

Heavy rainfall in Warangal on the night of Monday, August 11 caused flooding in many areas, including Warangal railway station. Disaster response forces are trying to relocate people in affected areas. Citizens are advised to use the toll-free number 1800-425-1980 or WhatsApp… pic.twitter.com/2USkAgtFxy — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) August 12, 2025

Also Read Advisory issued due to forecast of heavy rains in Hyderabad

Disaster response forces under the Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation, along with National disaster response forces, are trying to evacuate people to safer areas.

The Indian Meteorological Department has forecasted a fresh spell of heavy to very heavy rainfall over Telangana during August 13-17 with extremely heavy rain over isolated areas of Telangana on August 13 and August 14.

Citizens are advised to use toll-free number 1800-425-1980 or WhatsApp 9701999676 to report emergencies.