Heavy rains in parts of Rajasthan due to Cyclone Biparjoy, rail traffic affected

Jaipur: Heavy rains occurred in some areas of Rajasthan on Friday under the influence of Cyclone Biparjoy which moved towards the state in the form of a deep depression following its landfall in Gujarat, officials said on Friday.

Rail traffic in the North Western Railway zone was affected by the heavy rainfall with 14 trains cancelled. The Rajasthan government has also temporarily suspended the inflation relief camps in districts where the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an alert for heavy rains.

After churning across the Arabian Sea for more than 10 days, Cyclone Biparjoy made landfall near Jakhau Port in Gujarat on Thursday and left a trail of destruction in the western coastal state’s Kutch and Saurashtra regions.

As the cyclone moved into Rajasthan in the form of a deep depression, rainfall began in Jalore, Sirohi, Barmer, Jodhpur, Jaisalmer and nearby areas on Friday with wind speed in some areas reaching 40 to 50 km per hour.

According to weather department officials, rainfall will continue in parts of Rajasthan till Monday. The department has sounded a “red” alert for Jalore and Barmer. More than 200 mm of rainfall may occur in the areas where the alert has been sounded.

Chitalwana in Jalore recorded a maximum of 7 cm rainfall till this morning since Thursday. Many other areas recorded below 7 cm of rain.

Secretary of the disaster management and relief department P C Kishan said that in view of the “red alert”, inflation relief camps have been suspended for the time being in districts the alert has been sounded.

“Advanced preparations were made in view of the alert of the heavy rainfall due to deep depression. Chief Minister (Ashok Gehlot) held a meeting a couple of days ago and reviewed the arrangements. All district collectors were directed to ensure that there is no death,” he said.

Works under MGNREGA were also suspended in districts likely to be impacted b heavy rains till the impact of the inclement weather is over.

The weather department has issued a “red alert” for extremely heavy rainfall in isolated areas in Barmer, Jalore on Saturday. Very heavy rains are likely in Jodhpur, Pali and Sirohi while Jaisalmer, Rajsamand, Udaipur and Dungarpur districts may receive heavy rains.

A red alert has been issued for Barmer, Jalore, Pali and Sirohi districts on Sunday while Jodhpur, Nagaur, Ajmer, Rajsamand, Bhilwara, and Udaipur districts may receive very heavy rains and heavy rains are expected in Jaisalmer, Bikaner, Jaipur, Chittorgarh, Pratapgarh, Dungarpur, Banswara, Bundi, Tonk districts.

SDRF commandant Rajkumar Gupta said 30 rescue teams have been deployed in districts where there is an alert. At the same time, 22 rescue teams are in reserve at district headquarters, he said.