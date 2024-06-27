Heavy rains lash Hyderabad as monsoon intensifies

Hyderabad: As the monsoon season progresses, Hyderabad experienced substantial showers across several parts of the city on Thursday, June 27.

The Indian Meteorological Department, Hyderabad shared, “Generally cloudy sky. Light to moderate rain or thundershowers are likely to occur in the city during the day, with intense spells accompanied by gusty winds (30–40 kmph) at one or two places towards the evening/night.”

Charminar, Khairtabad, Kukatpally, LB Nagar, Secunderabad, and Serilingampally zones are likely to receive rainfall over the next five days.

The weather radar map represents that “few places in Lingampally, Kukatpally, Charminar, Uppal, Lb Nagar could experience intense spells.”

Few places in Lingampally, Kukatpally, Charminar, Uppal, Lb nagar could experience intense spells pic.twitter.com/KyeMrIZaJm — IMD_Metcentrehyd (@metcentrehyd) June 27, 2024

Hyderabad residents have been advised to call the GHMC helpline numbers 040-21111111 or 9000113667 for assistance from the Disaster Response Force during the rainfall.

