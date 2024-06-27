Heavy rains lash Hyderabad as monsoon intensifies

Earlier, IMD informed that Charminar, Khairtabad, Kukatpally, LB Nagar, Secunderabad, and Seri Lingampally zones are very likely to receive rainfall over the next five days.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 27th June 2024 5:48 pm IST
Hyderabad braces for rainfall today due to Cyclone Michaung
Representational photo

Hyderabad: As the monsoon season progresses, Hyderabad experienced substantial showers across several parts of the city on Thursday, June 27.

The Indian Meteorological Department, Hyderabad shared, “Generally cloudy sky. Light to moderate rain or thundershowers are likely to occur in the city during the day, with intense spells accompanied by gusty winds (30–40 kmph) at one or two places towards the evening/night.”

Charminar, Khairtabad, Kukatpally, LB Nagar, Secunderabad, and Serilingampally zones are likely to receive rainfall over the next five days.

MS Education Academy

The weather radar map represents that “few places in Lingampally, Kukatpally, Charminar, Uppal, Lb Nagar could experience intense spells.”

Hyderabad residents have been advised to call the GHMC helpline numbers 040-21111111 or 9000113667 for assistance from the Disaster Response Force during the rainfall.

Netizens share #Hyderabad rains

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 27th June 2024 5:48 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button