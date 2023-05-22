Heavy rains lash Hyderabad; more downpours expected today as IMD issues alert

Hyderabad: Hyderabad witnessed heavy rains accompanied by a cloudy sky, bringing much-needed relief from the scorching summer heat. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) Hyderabad has issued an alert, indicating that more downpours are expected today.

As per the latest updates, Hyderabad and other districts of Telangana are under a yellow alert.

Temperature in Hyderabad dips due to heavy rains

This morning, Rajendranagar recorded the highest rainfall of 52.3 mm, followed by heavy downpours in areas like Amberpet and Serilingampally. The showers have significantly brought down the maximum temperature, providing respite to the residents.

In Shaikpet area, the maximum temperature dipped to as low as 25.7 degrees Celsius today. Other areas such as Khairtabad and Ameerpet where the temperature was crossing 40 degrees Celsius till yesterday have recorded 25.9 degrees Celsius today.

IMD issues yellow alert for Hyderabad, other districts

According to the IMD Hyderabad’s forecast, all six zones in the city, namely Charminar, Khairatabad, Kukatpally, LB Nagar, Secunderabad, and Serilingampally, are expected to witness light to moderate rain or thundershowers accompanied by gusty winds.

The weather department has issued a yellow alert for the city, indicating cautionary measures to be taken.

It has also issued an orange alert for the entire Telangana region for today, suggesting heavy rains are likely across the state. This alert highlights the need for preparedness and vigilance.

As heavy rains can lead to waterlogging, and disruptions in daily life, it is essential for residents of Hyderabad and other affected areas to stay informed about the latest weather updates and take necessary precautions.