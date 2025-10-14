Heavy rains likely in parts of Andhra till Oct 18

Amaravati: The India Meteorological Department on Tuesday forecast heavy rain and thunderstorms in parts of Andhra Pradesh for five days from October 14 to 18.

According to the Met department, heavy rain is likely at isolated places over South Coastal Andhra Pradesh (SCAP) and Rayalaseema, while North Coastal Andhra Pradesh (NCAP), Yanam, SCAP and Rayalaseema regions are expected to experience thunderstorms accompanied by lightning.

“Thunderstorm activity with lightning is expected over several districts, with moderate to heavy rainfall at isolated locations,” it said in an official release.

According to the weather department, on October 14, moderate to heavy rainfall with thunderstorms is likely at some places in Eluru, Krishna, Nellore, Kurnool, Anantapur and Tirupati districts while light to moderate rainfall with thunderstorms is expected at isolated places in Alluri Seetharama Raju, Konaseema, East and West Godavari, Guntur, Bapatla, Palnadu, Prakasam, Nandyal, Sri Sathya Sai, Kadapa, Annamayya and Chittoor districts.

Similarly, from October 15 to 17, heavy rain is likely at isolated places over SCAP and Rayalaseema, with thunderstorms and lightning expected in several parts of the state, said the Met department and on October 18, thunderstorms with lightning are expected mainly over SCAP and Rayalaseema.

Meanwhile, the Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA) issued alerts for several districts, warning people to remain vigilant and avoid standing near trees or large hoardings during the period of heavy rainfall and thunderstorms.