Heavy rush at Yadadri temple

Hyderabad: Sri Laxmi Narasimha Swamy temple at Yadadri on Sunday witnessed huge rush of devotees.

It took more than two hours for the devotees for general darshan. The queue lines were packed with the devotees from the early morning on the day. The authorities had a tough time to regulate the rush of devotees, resulting in the stoppage of darshan for some time.

Moreover, the devotees were also forced to stop at the queue lines and they were not allowed inside the temple for some time. In view of huge rush of devotees, personal vehicles were not allowed onto Yadadri hill shrine by the devotees