Heavy rush at Yadadri temple

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Published: 30th May 2022 9:34 am IST
Yadadri
IANS

Hyderabad: Sri Laxmi Narasimha Swamy temple at Yadadri on Sunday witnessed huge rush of devotees.

It took more than two hours for the devotees for general darshan. The queue lines were packed with the devotees from the early morning on the day. The authorities had a tough time to regulate the rush of devotees, resulting in the stoppage of darshan for some time.

Moreover, the devotees were also forced to stop at the queue lines and they were not allowed inside the temple for some time. In view of huge rush of devotees, personal vehicles were not allowed onto Yadadri hill shrine by the devotees

MS Education Academy
Source: NSS

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Telangana updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button