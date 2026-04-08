Heavy traffic around IIIT junction due to flyover project, advisory issued

The diversions will be in place every day from 8 am to 9 pm.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Saleha Fatima  |   Published: 8th April 2026 3:42 pm IST
Image shows Cars stuck in heavy traffic under a multi-level concrete highway interchange at dusk.
Representational image

Hyderabad: In view of the multi-level flyover and underpass construction works at the IIIT Junction in Hyderabad’s Gachibowli, which are starting from Wednesday, April 8, and are expected to go on for the next year, heavy traffic is expected in and around the area.

The Cyberabad Traffic Police has implemented diversions on the following routes to ensure the smooth flow of vehicles. The diversions will be in place every day from 8 am to 9 pm.

  • Traffic coming from Gachibowli Junction towards Lingampally will be diverted from IIIT Junction towards Wipro Junction – right turn – Gowlidoddi – Gopanpally Junction – Nallagandla – Lingampally
  • Traffic coming from Gopanpally Thanda, Gowlidoddi, Q-city, Kokapet towards IIIT Junction will be diverted from Wipro Junction towards Nanakramguda Rotary-2 – left turn – merging into ORR – Gachibowli Junction
  • Traffic coming from Lingampally towards Gachibowli Junction will be diverted from SMR/HCU Bus Depot Junction towards Mazidbanda – Sriramnagar – Botanical Junction – right turn – Udipi Hotel – U-turn – ZPHS Gachibowli – Gachibowli Junction.

Regular commuters, including IT employees, are requested to follow these routes for a safer commute, the traffic police said.

Subhan Bakery


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Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Saleha Fatima  |   Published: 8th April 2026 3:42 pm IST

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