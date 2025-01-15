Heavy traffic jam on Hyderabad-Vijayawada route post Sankranti

Hyderabad: Heavy traffic jams prevailed on the Hyderabad–Vijayawada route as people started heading back to the city after celebrating Sankranti at their native places.

The Rachakonda police made arrangements by deploying additional policemen on the routes leading to Hyderabad from Yadadri and Nalgonda side.

The traffic volume surged towards Wednesday evening at the Panthangi toll plaza and half a dozen policemen are regulating the traffic at the toll plaza.

Also Read Traffic jam continues on Hyderabad-Vijayawada highway ahead of Sankranti

In the run-up to Sankranti, lakhs of vehicles moved towards different districts of Andhra Pradesh. A considerably high number of cars followed by RTC and private buses bound for different districts in Andhra.

The TSRTC operated 6500 special buses for Sankranti and the APSRTC roughly 7000 buses. A majority of buses plied between Hyderabad and different districts of Andhra Pradesh.

Around 7000 private buses headed to Andhra and Karnataka during the Sankranti carrying lakhs of people.

Now with the festival ended the people are heading back in buses and private cars to the city. The railway stations at Secunderabad, Cherlapally and Kachiguda witnessed heavy rush.

Traffic jams were also reported in the city at Kukatpally and Ameerpet areas.