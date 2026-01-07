Heavy traffic snarls flyovers in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The vehicular movement on key flyovers in Hyderabad are significantly impacted on Wednesday, January 7, due to heavy traffic.
The Cyberabad Traffic Police have deployed personnel to monitor and regulate the affected areas.
Traffic at flyovers in Hyderabad
The traffic movement was reported to be slow near the starting point of the Shilpa Flyover. Similarly, the Botanical Flyover also experienced crawling traffic due to a high density of vehicles.
Authorities are on the scene at both locations and are actively working to ease the congestion and manage the heavy flow.
Vehicle breakdown
Amid heavy traffic at two flyovers in Hyderabad, a vehicle breakdown on the Cable Bridge towards ITC Kohinoor has resulted in slow movement of vehicles on the busy stretch.
Police teams are present at the spot and are making efforts to clear the stranded vehicle and restoring normal traffic conditions.
The Cyberabad Traffic Police have advised all commuters to plan their travel accordingly.