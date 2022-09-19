Hectic lobbying in DMK for new district secretaries, office-bearers

Chennai: Hectic lobbying has commenced in the ruling DMK in Tamil Nadu as the party announced elections to the post of new district secretaries and office-bearers.

Sources in the party told IANS that at least 17 district secretaries will be changed and new aspirants have already begun lobbying and parlays with the party power centres.

The party has 72 district secretaries who play a very important role in the functioning of the DMK just like the Communist parties. The recommendation of the party district secretaries is very important for getting a ticket to the Lok Sabha, Assembly and even in corporation and panchayat elections.

In some districts, the ministers in the Stalin cabinet are doubling up as district secretaries and calls have already emanated from party functionaries that double posts should not be given and that minister’s must quit the district secretary posts and function as ministers only. However, those close to the ministers, who are functioning as district secretaries, said that if a minister is replaced from the post of district secretary a new leader will be appointed leading to dual power centres in the district. They also argue that this would lead to the weakening of the party machinery in the district.

The DMK has already invited applications from the probable candidates for the post of district secretaries. The aspirant will have to fill out a form along with an amount of Rs 25,000 as application fee. The applications can be submitted at the party state headquarters between September 22 and September 25.

The intra party elections of the DMK commenced on February 21, 2020, but have been dragged due to the Covid-19 pandemic as well as Assembly and local body polls. Party now has 72 district secretary posts instead of 65 it had before the commencement of intra party elections.

The party youth wing leader and son of Chief Minister, M.K. Stalin, Udayanidhi Stalin have emerged as a major power centre who can take decisions on the internal affairs of the party. Several youth wing leaders are lobbying him to get the coveted posts of party district secretary.