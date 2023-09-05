Heed home guards’ demands, Raja Singh tells Telangana CM

Hyderabad: Expressing concern over the self-immolation bid of a home guard working with Hyderabad traffic police, Suspended BJP leader and MLA T Raja Singh demanded the the state government immediately resolve the issues of home guards working in Telangana police.

M Ravinder, 36, a resident of Uppuguda, Chatrinaka, took the step at Commandant Home Guards office in Goshamahal reportedly due to non-payment of monthly salary. He sustained severe burn injuries. Reacting to the incident, Raja Singh said the working conditions of home guards in the state were ‘deplorable’.



“Home guards work alongside police constables 24×7. Their lives have not improved and their is no job security. In hopes of regularization of their service, home guards working day in and out,” he said.

In the legislative Assembly, chief minister had assured to resolve the pending issues of home guards. “At least now the Telangana CM should pay attention and take steps to resolve their issues,” Raja Singh said.

Meanwhile, the condition of the injured home guard remains critical. Sources at the Osmania General Hospital, where he is undergoing treatment, informed that Ravinder has 55 percent burn injuries.