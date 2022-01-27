Heera group CEO Nowhera Shaik to contest UP elections 2022

The Founder of All India Mahila Empowerment Party (MEP) and Managing Director, CEO, of The Heera Gold Group, Nowhera Shaik is set to contest the Uttar Pradesh elections.

The party, in a press release, stated that it will place its candidate on all 403 assembly seats in Uttar Pradesh with its focus on the core issues of women, farmers, and youth.

Also Read SC grants permanent bail to Heera group CEO Nowhera Sheikh

“The All India Mahila Empowerment Party (AIMEP) is all set to give 50 percent tickets to women in the UP elections. My mission through my part is to increase women’s participation in assembly and parliament. MEP not only talks about women empowerment it works on it. For the last two decades I have been endeavoring to empower the poor and backward women,” said Dr. Nowhera Shaik.

The Heera Gold group holds 5000 Crore worth of assets in Telangana, whereas the investors’ money is meager.

Shaik was caught amidst controversy after she was arrested by the Hyderabad Crime Branch, in October 2018, for allegedly collecting money from thousands of Muslims from India and abroad in the name of high dividends.

On January 19, 2021, The Supreme Court had granted Shaik an interim bail, which was later announced to be absolute on August 11, 2021.