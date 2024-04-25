Heeramandi: Paychecks of actors, Fardeen Khan to Aditi Rao Hydari

The series Heeramandi will be available to stream on Netflix from May 1

Heeramandi still (Instagram)

Mumbai: Netflix’s Heeramandi is the most expensive web series made in India. The eight-part series directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali is based on the lives of tawaifs living in a red-light district in Lahore. Bhansali is known for his lavish visuals and currently, the series is one of the most talked about upcoming projects in Bollywood.

With a star-studded cast including Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Richa Chadha, and Sanjeeda Shaikh, fans are eager to know how much these high-profile actors are earning for their roles in the series.

Heeramandi cast (Instagram)

Let’s delve into the salaries of the key actors. Below remunerations are as per various media portals.

Heeramandi Cast Remunerations

1. Sonakshi Sinha

Role: Fareedan

Remuneration: Rs. 2 crores

2. Aditi Rao Hydari

Role: Bibbojaan

Remuneration: Rs. 1 crore to 1.5 crore

3. Manisha Koirala

Role: Malikajaan

Remuneration: Rs. 1 crore

4. Richa Chadha

Role: Lajjo

Remuneration: Rs. 1 crore.

5. Fardeen Khan

Role: Wali Mohammed

Remuneration: Rs. 75 lakhs

6. Sanjeeda Sheikh

Role: Waheeda

Remuneration: Rs. 40 lakhs.

7. Sharmin Sehgal

Role: Alamzeb

Remuneration: Rs. 35 lakhs

Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar also stars Adhyayan Suman, Shekhar Suman, Taha Shah Badussha, Farida Jalal, and a few others in other important roles. The series will be available to stream on Netflix from May 1.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali had a star-studded premiere of the multi-starrer series in Mumbai last night. The event, hosted by Netflix, was attended by the show’s starcast and popular faces of Bollywood, including Alia Bhatt, Salman Khan, Aditi Rao Hyadri, Richa Chadha, Rashmika Mandanna, Manisha Koirala, Ali Fazal, Anupam Kher and Sonakshi Sinha, among others.

