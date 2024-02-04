Budget of SLB’s Heeramandi is Rs…

Mumbai: Sanjay Leela Bhansali, a well-known filmmaker, is about to make his debut in the streaming world with “Heeramandi: Netflix’s upcoming series The Diamond Bazaar. This is Bhansali’s entry into the world of digital content after years of making lavish films with complicated plot lines. The following are all the details of this historical drama that is expected to be visually appealing.

The Star-Studded Cast

Bhansali has assembled an impressive ensemble cast for “Heeramandi,” including:

Manisha Koirala

Sonakshi Sinha

Aditi Rao Hydari

Sharmin Segal

Richa Chadha

Sanjeeda Sheikh

Netflix’s Investment

Bhansali’s ambitious historical drama, Heeramandi, is not holding back when it comes to production costs. The series is being made on a staggering budget of Rs 200 crore. at the same time, Bhansali himself is likely to charge anywhere between 60-65 crores per episode fee. This substantial investment reflects his commitment to creating a visual spectacle that transports viewers to the vibrant diamond market of Lahore’s walled city during the 1940s.

The streaming giant, Netflix, is fully backing Bhansali’s vision. They have decided to invest this significant amount in bringing “Heeramandi” to life. The series promises to be a lavish saga, filled with drama, decadence, and historical intrigue.

It has taken 14 long years for Heeramandi to come together, which only goes to show how much Bhansali is dedicated to the project and how eager he is for it. Talking about his excitement for this project, the director said: This is an epic series based on the courtesans from Lahore and it’s been a very important landmark for me as a filmmaker. “And adding on to it is going to be grand, ambitious and really it encompasses everything making me feel very nervous and excited to create something that the world has never seen before.”

The Plot

Heeramandi will take viewers to the 1940s, the time when Lahore’s walled city was full of diamonds in its market. This region used to be a cultural center for the Mughal Empire but later turned into a brothel in the British colony. In this light, the show seeks to unravel the intricate relationships – personal and political – between prostitutes and their customers that characterized the turbulent Freedom Movement of the same period.

If early glimpses of anything go by then expect nothing less than what one would expect from Bhansali; a lavish saga reflecting his trademark style. Get ready for stunning visuals against the backdrop of pre-independence India as “Heeramandi” joins Netflix’s streaming library soon: a story filled with diamonds, drama—and decadence!