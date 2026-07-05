Heirs must repay deceased’s debts from inherited property: HC

The court was hearing a plea filed by the wife of a deceased government officer who was accused of misappropriating Rs 14 lakh under NREGS.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published:
Telangana HC questions govt on legal status of Rohingya, Bangladesh refugees
Representative image

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court has ruled that if a person dies without repaying a lawful debt, his legal heirs (wife or children) must repay it only from the property they inherit from him.

The court clarified that the government or creditors can recover the dues from the deceased person’s inherited property, including ancestral or joint family property inherited by the heirs. However, the heirs’ own property or assets earned through their own income cannot be attached.

Justice Alishetty Laxmi Narayana passed the order while hearing petitions filed by V Yashoda, the wife of late postmaster Srinivas Reddy from Kamareddy district.

Subhan Bakery

According to the case, Srinivas Reddy was accused of misappropriating Rs 14.89 lakh under the National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (NREGS). A criminal case was registered against him. After his death, the district administration began proceedings to recover the money by attaching and auctioning the family’s ancestral agricultural land.

Yashoda argued that the authorities could recover the money only from her late husband’s share in the ancestral property and not from the shares inherited by her and their two sons.

The High Court rejected her plea, saying that legal heirs cannot avoid repaying a deceased person’s lawful debts if they have inherited his property.

MS Junior College Admissions Admissions 2026-27

At the same time, the court made it clear that only the inherited property can be used to recover the debt. The heirs’ self-acquired property cannot be seized.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published:

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of News Desk

News Desk

NewsDesk is our dedicated team of multimedia journalists at Siasat.com, delivering round-the-clock coverage of breaking news and events worldwide. As your trusted news source, NewsDesk provides verified updates on politics,… More »
Back to top button