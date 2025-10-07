A trip to Srisailam has long been a favourite road trip among Hyderabadis, especially for nature lovers. A winding drive through the Nallamala forests, the sound of the Krishna River wooshing by and the overall serenity of the route. Now, the journey is about to take a luxurious and time-saving twist.

Telangana Tourism is introducing helicopter rides from Hyderabad to Srisailam, offering travellers a chance to soar above the forested valleys and river bends that define this scenic route. What was once a 6 to 8-hour drive could soon be experienced as a 45-minute aerial escape filled with beautiful views.

What to expect from the project

The heli-tourism plan, developed in collaboration with EaseMyTrip, is part of Telangana’s effort to make its natural and cultural destinations more accessible. The new service will connect Hyderabad, Srisailam and Somasila and aims to blend tourism with aerial adventure.

As per Telangana Tourism Minister Jupally Krishna Rao, travellers can expect panoramic views of Nallamala forest, the Srisailam Dam, and the Krishna River during the flight. Furthermore, the government has also announced Rs. 68 crore worth of development projects in the Srisailam and Somasila region, including riverfront facilities, a skywalk, and wellness retreats designed to complement the helicopter experience.

The new project could not only attract devotees but also travellers seeking offbeat experiences like aerial photography, monsoon sightseeing and weekend getaways.

While the project has officially been announced, officials have yet to confirm details such as ticket prices, launch dates and booking options.

Things to do in Srisailam

The helicopter might save you hours of travel, but the real journey begins once you touch down. Srisailam is a place where spirituality, architecture, and nature meet in perfect harmony. Here you can visit places including-

Mallikarjuna Temple

Srisailam Dam and Octopus Viewpoint

Pathala Ganga

Akkamahadevi Caves

Nallamala Forest

Srisailam Tiger Reserve

Telangana’s heli-tourism initiative is a new travel option as well as a statement about how the state is reimagining tourism. By blending convenience, spirituality, and scenic beauty, the Hyderabad–Srisailam route could soon become one of India’s most captivating short-flight experiences.