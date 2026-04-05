Helicopter tourism set to begin in Hyderabad

Helicopter trip will start from Hyderabad and first reach Somasila, where tourists can enjoy the scenic backwaters.

Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Published: 5th April 2026 10:11 am IST
Helicopter tourism set to begin in Hyderabad
Helicopter tourism set to begin in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Helicopter tourism services connecting Hyderabad, Somasila, and Srisailam are set to begin on Thursday, April 9.

It is going to offer a new travel experience for tourists.

Aerial view of Krishna River

Tourism and Culture Minister Jupally Krishna Rao said the service will give visitors an aerial view of the Krishna River and the green Nallamala forest region.

Subhan Bakery

Earlier, the minister visited Somasila and checked the progress of the helipad construction and other arrangements.

Private aviation agencies will provide support for the project.

Helicopter tourism from Hyderabad to Srisailam

The helicopter trip will start from Hyderabad and first reach Somasila, where tourists can enjoy the scenic backwaters. The journey will then continue to Srisailam.

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Visitors can also go for boating at Somasila and visit the Sri Mallikarjuna Swamy Temple. The tour will be completed on the same day with a return to Hyderabad.

The government is also planning to introduce similar helicopter tourism services to other popular places such as Nagarjuna Sagar, Ramappa Temple, and Nizam Sagar.

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Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Published: 5th April 2026 10:11 am IST

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Sameer Khan

Sameer Khan, a native of Hyderabad, holds an M.Tech degree. He has been associated with Siasat since 2011, covering stories on Hyderabad, Business, Sports and Technology. Beyond journalism, he is… More »
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