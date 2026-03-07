Helium balloon explosion injures four in Hyderabad’s Gachibowli

Hyderabad: Four people were seriously injured after a large helium gas balloon exploded in Gachibowli on Saturday, March 7. The incident occurred at the premises of Brahma Kumaris Shanti Sarovar, where preparations were underway for a program.

According to reports, a helium-filled promotional balloon suddenly burst while it was being handled in the area. The powerful blast caused injuries to four individuals present nearby.

One person critical

Among the injured, the condition of one person is said to be critical. All the victims were immediately shifted to a hospital in Rangareddy district for treatment.

Preliminary information suggests that the balloon had been arranged as part of the arrangements for a Brahma Kumaris event at the Shanti Sarovar campus. Officials suspect that negligence in handling the helium gas balloon may have led to the accident.

Case registered

Police have registered a case and are investigating the circumstances that caused the explosion.