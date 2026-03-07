Helium balloon explosion injures four in Hyderabad’s Gachibowli

A helium-filled promotional balloon exploded at Shanti Sarovar in Hyderabad’s Gachibowli, injuring four people.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 7th March 2026 8:17 am IST
Representational Image of man in hospital
Representational Image

Hyderabad: Four people were seriously injured after a large helium gas balloon exploded in Gachibowli on Saturday, March 7. The incident occurred at the premises of Brahma Kumaris Shanti Sarovar, where preparations were underway for a program.

According to reports, a helium-filled promotional balloon suddenly burst while it was being handled in the area. The powerful blast caused injuries to four individuals present nearby.

One person critical

Among the injured, the condition of one person is said to be critical. All the victims were immediately shifted to a hospital in Rangareddy district for treatment.

Subhan Haleem
Ramadan Zakat Donation 2026

Preliminary information suggests that the balloon had been arranged as part of the arrangements for a Brahma Kumaris event at the Shanti Sarovar campus. Officials suspect that negligence in handling the helium gas balloon may have led to the accident.

Case registered

Police have registered a case and are investigating the circumstances that caused the explosion.

MS Admissions 2026-27
Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 7th March 2026 8:17 am IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of News Desk

News Desk

NewsDesk is our dedicated team of multimedia journalists at Siasat.com, delivering round-the-clock coverage of breaking news and events worldwide. As your trusted news source, NewsDesk provides verified updates on politics,… More »
Back to top button