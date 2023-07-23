Helmet-wearing man steals 75 kgs of tomatoes from Zaheerabad market

Hyderabad: Amid the steep rise in tomato prices in the country, an unidentified man stole 75 kgs of tomatoes from the Zaheerabad market, in the early hours of Sunday.

Tomato prices have shot up to over Rs 100 per kg in markets across the country recently.

A video caught on CCTV cameras showed a helmet-wearing man stealing three crates of tomatoes worth Rs 6500. The tomatoes were kept in the godown of a commission agent.

A man in a helmet, stole 3 crates (75 kg) of pricey #Tomatoes from the vegetable market in #Zaheerabad, caught on #CCTV.

A farmer was brought these tomatoes, costs Rs.6500, for sale and kept in a godown of a commission agent.



Presently Rs.160/kg retl

After the boom in tomato prices, similar incidents have been reported from different parts of the country.

Earlier in the day, a couple from neighbouring Tamil Nadu were arrested for hijacking a truck laden with 2.5 tonnes of tomatoes after faking an accident to extort money.

On Friday, 400 kg of tomatoes harvested and stacked in a vehicle outside a pune farmers house was reportedly stolen.