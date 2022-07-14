Help Tanzeela Khan in achieving dream of representing India at World Roller Games

Aligarh: Tanzeela Khan, a 24-year-old enthusiast Roller Derby Team Player is racing against time to achieve her dream of representing India at the World Roller Games. Khan who got selected for an international skating competition has to arrange funds to make her dream come true.

By July 15, she has to pay expenses to the Roller Skating Federation of India as the national roller derby team is going to fly to Argentina in October.

As it is not possible for her family and friend to arrange a huge amount for the international skating competition, the athlete sought help from the crowdfunding platform, Milaap.

At the platform, the athlete is aiming to raise Rs. 3 lakh. Out of the required amount, Rs. 2, 17, 890 was raised till 5 pm. Still Rs. 82,110 is needed.

Those who want to make her dream come true can contribute by visiting Milaap’s official website (click here). Payment can be done through card, net banking, and online payment apps such as Google pay, PhonePe, PayTM, and Amazon Pay.

No government funding

As the Roller Skating Federation of India does not receive any government funding, players have to arrange their own funds.

Until two weeks ago, roller skating was not enlisted in the list of national games. Currently, it is included in the list of national games and Khelo India Mission.

Who is Tanzeela Khan?

Tanzeela Khan, a native of UP’s Aligarh, is an enthusiast Roller Derby Team Player.

Khan who has been playing Roller Derby for 7 years has won a Bronze and a Gold medal in National competitions. Now, she got selected to represent India at the international level.

She has 4 sisters and 1 brother. Her father is a heart patient.