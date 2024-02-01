Hemant Soren to be in one-day judicial custody as court reserves order

Ranchi: The special PMLA court here sent former Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren, arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), to judicial custody for a day, lawyers said.

The ED sought 10 days remand for Soren. The court reserved its order for Friday.

The JMM executive president has been sent to judicial custody for a day, lawyers said.

Soren was arrested after a seven-hour grilling by the ED in a money laundering case on Wednesday night.

