Hemant Soren to be in one-day judicial custody as court reserves order

Soren was arrested after a seven-hour grilling by the ED in a money laundering case on Wednesday night.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 1st February 2024 5:08 pm IST
Ranchi: Former Jharkhand CM and JMM leader Hemant Soren being produced before a PMLA court following his arrest by Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials in a money laundering case, in Ranchi, Thursday, Feb. 1, 2024. (PTI Photo)

Ranchi: The special PMLA court here sent former Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren, arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), to judicial custody for a day, lawyers said.

The ED sought 10 days remand for Soren. The court reserved its order for Friday.

The JMM executive president has been sent to judicial custody for a day, lawyers said.

Soren was arrested after a seven-hour grilling by the ED in a money laundering case on Wednesday night.

