Here is MAIN reason why Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana brokeup

Mumbai: Former Bigg Boss 13 contestants Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana ended their relationship, citing differences in religious beliefs. The couple, who fell in love during their time on the reality show, announced their separation in 2023.

Big Claims By Abu Malik, ‘Asim is an insecure person’

And now, another Bigg Boss 13 contestant, Abu Malik, shared more details about the breakup. In an interview with Times Now, Abu revealed that he learned about Asim and Himanshi’s separation at Arti Singh’s wedding.

He claimed that Asim was ‘very controlling’ over Himanshi, dictating what she should and shouldn’t do, which created problems in their relationship. Abu described Asim as an ‘insecure person’ with a tendency to hold grudges and make situations unpleasant.

“It feels like he was imposing on what she should and shouldn’t do. That was the reason and I heard about it at Arti’s wedding. Himanshi has a career to build. Actors have to give each other space. Between Asim and Himanshi, space was evidently not there. She must have walked out of the relationship,” Abu Malik told the news portal.

‘Different religious beliefs’: Asim Riaz, Himanshi Khurana’s Statement

Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana (Instagram)

Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana released a statement about their breakup, mentioning that their relationship had to end due to their different religious backgrounds.

“YES, we are not together anymore, All the time we have spent together has been great but our togetherness comes to an end Now. The journey of our relationship was great and we are moving forward in our lives. With due respect to our respective religions, we are sacrificing our love for our different religious beliefs,” the note read.

Himanshi comes from a Punjabi Sikh family, while Asim is a Muslim from Jammu. Despite their love for each other, they decided to part ways out of respect for their respective religions.

Asim is also in the news for allegedly being evicted from Khatron Ke Khiladi season 14 after a reported altercation with the show’s host, Rohit Shetty.