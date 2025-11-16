Here is why Priyanka Chopra missed hubby Nick Jonas in Hyderabad

Mumbai: Global sensation Priyanka Chopra is missing husband Nick Jonas during her trip to Hyderabad, and the reason is too adorable.

PeeCee made quite a few heads turn with her beautiful desi avatar during the grand event for her next with Mahesh Babu and SS Rajamouli in Hyderabad.

But when it came to getting her hair undone after the event, the ‘Barfi’ actress was suddenly reminded of her actor and singer husband.

Priyanka took to the Stories section of her Instagram and dropped a video of her getting her hair undone.

She was heard saying in the clip, “Trying to take off my hair. Who is doing it today? Hi Khushboo”, leaving both her and the hairdresser laughing.

“The series continues of me needing help to take out my hair constantly,” PeeCee added.

Expressing her longing for husband Nick, Priyanka captioned the post, “@nickjonas miss u. Thank you @khushboobajpai06 (red heart emoji) #hairchronicals (laughing with tears face emoji).”

In October, Nick turned hairdresser for his wife Priyanka, helping her make her bun as the two were on their way to the airport.

While Nick was occupied with his hairdresser duties, PeeCee shared, “We are on our way to the airport, recording live.”

Appreciating her husband for his newly acquired skill set, Priyanka added, “You’re getting good at it.”

Reacting to this, Nick shared that he was multitasking – helping his wife with her hair and also enjoying a baseball match on the television.

A few days later, PeeCee posted another clip of getting her hair undone by another ‘pro’ after an eventful Diwali bash in London in the absence of Nick.

In the Insta post, Priyanka was seen being assisted by her hairstylist Luke.

“Well, Nick’s not here in London, Luke is,” she informed.

Panning the camera towards Luke, Priyanka added, “We’re getting in there, we are taking it off. Let’s get it. That’s how the pros do it. We’re still going, though. It’s stuck.”

We could also hear Luke saying again and again, “I’m under pressure here”, leaving Priyanka laughing.

As Luke finally managed to undo PeeCee’s hair, he said, “We’re out.”