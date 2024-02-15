Here’s Amitabh Bachchan’s car collection, actor owns 16 vehicles

Mumbai: The earnings and wealth of legendary Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan have become a trending topic after his wife, actress Jaya Bachchan, revealed their net worth in a recent election affidavit. Jaya Bachchan is preparing for her fifth term in the Rajya Sabha as a Samajwadi Party candidate from Uttar Pradesh.

According to a report in The Times of India, Jaya Bachchan owns jewelry valued at Rs 40.97 crore and a car worth Rs 9.82 lakh. Meanwhile, Amitabh Bachchan possesses jewelry worth Rs 54.77 crore and a fleet of 16 vehicles valued at Rs 17.66 crore.

Amitabh Bachchan Car Collection 2024

Amitabh Bachchan’s car collection has now become the talk of the town. Here’s a glimpse of some of the iconic cars he owns. (Below list is as per a report in Free Press Journal).

Bentley Continental GT

Range Rover Autobiography LWB

SUV Lexus LX 570

Toyota Land Cruiser

Mercedes GL63 AMG

Mercedes Benz S 350

Porsche Cayman S

Mercedes-Benz V-Class

Mini Cooper S

Vintage car Ford Perfect

On the professional front, Amitabh Bachchan is set to appear in the highly anticipated film “Kalki 2898 AD.” In this film, he will share the screen with Prabhas under the direction of Nag Ashwin. Fans are eagerly awaiting this collaboration of two Bollywood icons.