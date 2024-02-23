Here’s Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s MASSIVE net worth

Mumbai: Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant, both from extremely wealthy Indian families, are the hot new couple. They announced their engagement in January last year. A traditional roka ceremony took place on December 29, 2022, at the Shrinathji Temple in Rajasthan. Family members attended the event pre-engagement. And now, they are all set to tie the knot in the most luxurious wedding ceremony.

Ambanis’ Pre-Wedding Festivities

The pre-wedding celebrations will be held in Jamnagar, Gujarat, from March 1st to March 3rd. This extravagant three-day event will serve as a lead-up to the wedding itself.

Anant Ambani, the youngest son of billionaire couple Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani, is a well-known business figure in India. His older siblings are twins, Akash and Isha Ambani. In this write-up, let’s have a look at Radhika and Anant’s net worth.

Anant Ambani Net Worth 2024

Anant Ambani, Nita and Mukesh Ambani’s youngest son, joined Reliance Industries in March 2020 after completing his studies at Brown University. He began as a director on the Jio Platforms board before joining Reliance Retail Ventures in May 2022. Anant Ambani is also responsible for heading the energy businesses of Reliance and its global operations in green energy. Reliance Industries aims to achieve net-zero emissions by 2035.

Anant Ambani and his siblings, Akash and Isha Ambani, have been named to the board of directors for Reliance Industries—a major Indian conglomerate—in 2023. According to a report in NDTV, they will not receive any salary but will enjoy the benefits of being part of the company’s Board of Directors.

According to a DNA report, Anant Ambani’s estimated net worth is around Rs 3,32,482 crores ($40 billion).

Radhika Merchant Net Worth 2024

Radhika Merchant comes from a powerful family. Her father, Viren Merchant, is the CEO of Encore Healthcare—a top pharmaceutical firm he founded. According to a DNA report, the company’s value is approximately Rs. 2,000 crores (about $280 million). He’s considered one of India’s wealthiest businessmen and supposedly has a total worth of Rs. 755 crore ($100 million). Shaila Merchant is the Managing Director of Encore Healthcare.

Radhika Merchant attended Cathedral and John Connon Schools as well as École Mondiale World School. Afterward, she pursued a degree in politics and economics at New York University. Radhika began her career as a consultant with Desai & Diwanji before becoming a junior sales manager at Isprava, a Mumbai-based real estate firm. Currently, she serves as a director for Encore Healthcare.

According to the Economic Times, her net worth is Rs 10 crores. Additionally, Radhika Merchant is an accomplished Indian classical dancer who performed her Arangetram ceremony at Mumbai’s Jio World Centre; the event was organized by Nita Ambani and Mukesh Ambani.

Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani will reportedly get married on July 12 in Mumbai.