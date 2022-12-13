Here’s chance to win free pass for Arijit Singh’s Hyderabad show

Hyderabad: Popular Bollywood singer Arijit Singh is all to set perform here to entertain his Hyderabadi fans. If you want to sing along to the beautiful melodies of the famous artist, then do visit GMR Arena Shamshabad on the 17th of December. Arijit is visiting the city as a part of his ‘one night tour only’ and fans seem excited to welcome the artist to the city.

And now, there is also a golden opportunity to book the show for free. Yes, you read that right! All you have to do is to follow the John Jacob eyewear on Instagram, then tag two friends and mention your special Arijit Singh anthem in the comments. You will get brownie points for sharing the post in your stories.

Sharing the information with the fans on Instagram, the popular eyewear brand wrote, “Hyderabad folks, we’ve got exciting news for you! Here’s your chance to win 2 tickets to the Hyderabad leg of Arijit Singh’s One Night Only Tour, powered by John Jacobs.”

It is relevant to mention here that ticket prices for the singer’s concert in Pune rocketed sky-high in the last week of November following which netizens shared fun memes on social media platforms. The price for the tickets went up to 16 lakhs but Hyderabadi fans stay calm! This is not going to happen here. Tickets will cost around 5000 only.