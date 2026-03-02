Hyderabad: Zendaya and Tom Holland are two of Hollywood’s most popular young actors. Zendaya is known for her role in Spider-Man and Euphoria, while Tom Holland is famous for playing Spider-Man in the Marvel movies. They have been together for years, but have always kept their relationship private.

Rumours about them secretly getting married have been spreading after a comment from Zendaya’s stylist, Law Roach.

Tom Holland, Zendaya’s Wedding News

At the 2026 Actors Awards, Law Roach caused a stir when he said, “The wedding has already happened. You missed it.” When asked if this was true, he confirmed it with, “It’s very true!” While this made fans wonder, Zendaya and Tom have not confirmed or denied the news. They have kept silent about their private lives, making the wedding rumours even more exciting for their fans.

Zendaya’s Net Worth 2026

Zendaya has made a name for herself in Hollywood, and her net worth is estimated to be around Rs. 273.90 crore (30 million USD) in 2026. She earns a lot from acting, especially from movies like Spider-Man and Dune, as well as her popular role in Euphoria, where she makes Rs. 9.13 crore (1 million USD) per episode. Zendaya is also involved in fashion, with big brand deals with Louis Vuitton and Bulgari. She has a fashion brand called Daya by Zendaya and owns a Rs. 36.52 Crore (4 million USD) home in California.

Tom Holland’s Net Worth

Tom Holland’s net worth is estimated to be Rs, 228.25 Crore (25 million USD) in 2026. His biggest earnings come from playing Spider-Man in the Marvel films. He has also starred in movies like Cherry and The Devil All the Time. In addition to acting, Holland co-founded a non-alcoholic beer company called Bero. He also makes money through brand deals with companies like Prada.

Combined Net Worth of Zendaya and Tom Holland

Together, Zendaya and Tom Holland’s combined net worth is estimated at Rs. 450 to 520 crores (49 to 57 million USD). Their wealth comes from their acting careers, brand endorsements, and business ventures. As one of Hollywood’s most financially successful young couples, they continue to achieve great things in their personal and professional lives.

Despite the speculation about their wedding, Zendaya and Tom Holland are known for keeping their relationship private. They rarely share details about their personal lives, and this mystery adds to their appeal. Fans respect their desire for privacy and admire them for focusing on their successful careers.