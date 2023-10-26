Here’s Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh’s combined net worth

Mumbai: Bollywood’s power couple, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, have taken the internet by storm once again. Their appearance on the premiere episode of Season 8 of ‘Koffee With Karan (KWK 8) on Disney+ Hotstar was a much-anticipated event and is currently the hot topic of town.

During this episode, the couple, affectionately known as DeepVeer, shared some intriguing insights about their relationship. Additionally, they surprised fans by releasing their long-awaited wedding video, five years after their lavish Italian nuptials in 2018.

As they continue to capture headlines and hearts, let’s take a look at how wealthy the couple is and also their massive net worth.

Ranveer Singh Net Worth 2023

Ranveer Singh, who is known for blockbuster films like Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela, Bajirao Mastani, Padmaavat, Simmba, and Gully Boy, has solidified his status as a powerhouse in Bollywood. With a flourishing career, it’s no surprise that his net worth has consistently surged.

According to various reports, his current net worth is estimated to be around Rs 362 crore. The actor commands an impressive fee of around Rs 20 crore per film and earns an estimated annual salary of Rs 21 crore. In 2019, he secured the seventh spot on Forbes’ list of India’s highest-paid celebrities and has maintained his presence in this elite ranking since 2012.

Deepika Padukone Net Worth 2023

Deepika Padukone’s journey in Bollywood began with ‘Om Shanti Om’ in 2007, and she has since become one of the industry’s highest-paid actresses. Notably, for Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmaavat, she received a fee of Rs 13 crores, surpassing her male co-stars who were paid Rs. 10 crores. This groundbreaking move made her the first Indian actress to achieve such a milestone.

Beyond her acting career, Deepika has ventured into various businesses, including her skincare brand 82°E and her production house, Ka Productions. When combined with her assets and businesses, her net worth reportedly reaches a staggering Rs 497 crores.

Together, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh boast a combined net worth of approximately Rs. 860 crores!