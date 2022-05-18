Here’s first confirmed female contestant of Bigg Boss OTT 2

Mumbai: Soon after Kangana Ranaut-hosted Lock Upp got ended, Bigg Boss OTT 2 and Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 started creating buzz on internet. While we already have a confirmed list of contestants of KKK 12, makers of BB OTT 2 are still in the process of lining up the contenders.

Bigg Boss OTT 2 is likely to begin in mid-2022 i.e., around July or August. An confirmation about the premiere date is still awaited. The show streams on Voot.

Yesterday, we gave you a list of probable contestants who are expected to take part in the upcoming season of Karan Johar-hosted show. The list includes popular celebrities from the telly world — Munawar Faruqui, Zaid Darbar, Awez Darbar and Baseer Ali.

Anushka Sen in Bigg Boss OTT 2?

According to a latest report in Telly Chakkar, the yound TV actress Anushka Sen has been approached by the makers of Bigg Boss. She is reportedly giving a thought on it and if everything goes well, Anushka will be seen as contestant in the digital version of the controverial reality show.

Anushka Sen has a huge fan following of 36.3 million on Instagram. She also took part in Rohit Shetty’s Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 last year.

Actress and model Divya Agarwal was announced as the winner of Bigg Boss OTT season 1. Other contestants who were a part of the show were — Pratik Sehajpal, Nishant Bhat, Shamita Shetty and others.