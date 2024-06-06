Here’s full list of 23 approached contestants of Bigg Boss OTT 3

Only 13 to 15 of these celebrities will make it to the final list of Bigg Boss OTT 3 contestants

Published: 6th June 2024 4:50 pm IST
Bigg Boss OTT 3 approached contestants (Instagram)

Mumbai: Exciting news for Bigg Boss fans! Bigg Boss OTT 3 is set to premiere on June 21, 2024, on Jio Cinema. This season will be hosted by Bollywood superstar Anil Kapoor.

The list of potential contestants is creating a buzz. Although no names have been officially confirmed, 23 celebrities from various fields, including social media, YouTube, Bollywood, and television, have been approached. Here are some of the names:

Bigg Boss OTT 3 Contestants List

  1. Rapper RCR aka Rohi Kumar Chaudhary
  2. Temptation Island fame Cheshta Bhagat
  3. Temptation Island fame Nikhil Mehta
  4. Foreign quota – Entrepreneur Anushka Purohit from Bangkok
  5. Bilal Amrohi
  6. Pankit Thakker
  7. Delbar Arya
  8. Punjabi Singer Navjeet Singh
  9. Punjabi Singer Nirwair Pannu
  10. YouTuber Jatin Talwar
  11. Youtuber Nidhi Talwar
  12. YouTuber Khushi Punjaban
  13. YouTuber Vivek Choudhary
  14. Bhavya Gandhi (Tapu)
  15. Tanushree Dutta
  16. Ushmey Chakraborty (Mithun’s son)
  17. Ahana Deol (Hema Malini’s daughter)
  18. Trishala Dutt (Sanjay Dutt’s daughter)
  19. Social Media influencer Vishal Pandey
  20. Harshad Chopra
  21. Shehzada Dhami
  22. VJ Anusha Dandekar
  23. Actress Nupur Sanon

Only 13 to 15 of these celebrities will make it to the final list of contestants. In a new twist, subscribers of Jio Cinema Premium will play a crucial role in deciding who enters the Bigg Boss house. Each contestant needs approval from a maximum number of subscribers to secure their spot in the show.

Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more updates on Bigg Boss OTT 3.

Photo of Rasti Amena Rasti Amena Follow on Twitter |   Published: 6th June 2024 4:50 pm IST

