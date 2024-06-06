Here’s full list of 23 approached contestants of Bigg Boss OTT 3

Mumbai: Exciting news for Bigg Boss fans! Bigg Boss OTT 3 is set to premiere on June 21, 2024, on Jio Cinema. This season will be hosted by Bollywood superstar Anil Kapoor.

Mark the date 21 June 2024. #BiggBossOTT3 starting date on Jiocinema pic.twitter.com/q6MT8tfl3v — The Khabri (@TheKhabriTweets) June 6, 2024

The list of potential contestants is creating a buzz. Although no names have been officially confirmed, 23 celebrities from various fields, including social media, YouTube, Bollywood, and television, have been approached. Here are some of the names:

Bigg Boss OTT 3 Contestants List

Rapper RCR aka Rohi Kumar Chaudhary Temptation Island fame Cheshta Bhagat Temptation Island fame Nikhil Mehta Foreign quota – Entrepreneur Anushka Purohit from Bangkok Bilal Amrohi Pankit Thakker Delbar Arya Punjabi Singer Navjeet Singh Punjabi Singer Nirwair Pannu YouTuber Jatin Talwar Youtuber Nidhi Talwar YouTuber Khushi Punjaban YouTuber Vivek Choudhary Bhavya Gandhi (Tapu) Tanushree Dutta Ushmey Chakraborty (Mithun’s son) Ahana Deol (Hema Malini’s daughter) Trishala Dutt (Sanjay Dutt’s daughter) Social Media influencer Vishal Pandey Harshad Chopra Shehzada Dhami VJ Anusha Dandekar Actress Nupur Sanon

Only 13 to 15 of these celebrities will make it to the final list of contestants. In a new twist, subscribers of Jio Cinema Premium will play a crucial role in deciding who enters the Bigg Boss house. Each contestant needs approval from a maximum number of subscribers to secure their spot in the show.

Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more updates on Bigg Boss OTT 3.