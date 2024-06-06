Here’s full list of 23 approached contestants of Bigg Boss OTT 3

Mumbai: Exciting news for Bigg Boss fans! Bigg Boss OTT 3 is set to premiere on June 21, 2024, on Jio Cinema. This season will be hosted by Bollywood superstar Anil Kapoor.
The list of potential contestants is creating a buzz. Although no names have been officially confirmed, 23 celebrities from various fields, including social media, YouTube, Bollywood, and television, have been approached. Here are some of the names:
Bigg Boss OTT 3 Contestants List
- Rapper RCR aka Rohi Kumar Chaudhary
- Temptation Island fame Cheshta Bhagat
- Temptation Island fame Nikhil Mehta
- Foreign quota – Entrepreneur Anushka Purohit from Bangkok
- Bilal Amrohi
- Pankit Thakker
- Delbar Arya
- Punjabi Singer Navjeet Singh
- Punjabi Singer Nirwair Pannu
- YouTuber Jatin Talwar
- Youtuber Nidhi Talwar
- YouTuber Khushi Punjaban
- YouTuber Vivek Choudhary
- Bhavya Gandhi (Tapu)
- Tanushree Dutta
- Ushmey Chakraborty (Mithun’s son)
- Ahana Deol (Hema Malini’s daughter)
- Trishala Dutt (Sanjay Dutt’s daughter)
- Social Media influencer Vishal Pandey
- Harshad Chopra
- Shehzada Dhami
- VJ Anusha Dandekar
- Actress Nupur Sanon
Only 13 to 15 of these celebrities will make it to the final list of contestants. In a new twist, subscribers of Jio Cinema Premium will play a crucial role in deciding who enters the Bigg Boss house. Each contestant needs approval from a maximum number of subscribers to secure their spot in the show.
Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more updates on Bigg Boss OTT 3.