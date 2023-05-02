Here’s how much Hrithik Roshan charges to perform at wedding

Mumbai: Hrithik Roshan, the Bollywood heartthrob, is a man of many talents, and his dancing abilities are proof of that. With his smooth moves and effortless grace, the Greek God of Bollywood has never failed to attract his fans. A video of the actor dancing at a wedding recently went viral, and fans can’t get enough of it. But did you know how much he charges for these types of events?

According to reports, the actor charges a whopping Rs 2.5 crore for dancing at a wedding, birthday party, or any other private event. Yes, you read that right! That’s enough to make anyone’s jaw drop. Isn’t it?

But, let’s be honest, Hrithik is priceless. His magnetic presence and ability to groove to the music are outstanding. He is the epitome of a perfect dancer, with natural and smooth movements.

Fans have gone crazy over a recent video of Hrithik dancing with the bride and groom at a wedding. The actor looked dashing in a black formal suit while dancing to Ghumgroo from War and the title song from Bang Bang. The audience applauded his performance, and fans couldn’t stop praising the actor.

On the work front, Fighter, directed by Siddharth Anand and starring Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor, is Hrithik Roshan’s next project. The film is set to be released in theatres on January 25, 2024. He will also appear in Aditya Chopra’s YRF universe film War 2, which will be directed by Ayan Mukerji.