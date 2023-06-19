Here’s how much Saif Ali Khan charged for Adipurush!

Mumbai: Starring Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, Saif Ali Khan, Sunny Singh, and Devdatta Nage, Adipurush has been hitting headlines constantly for various reasons, from its surprising box office collections to the controversies surrounding it.

Upon its release on June 16, 2023, Adipurush received a mixed response from critics. However, despite the critical reception, the film is emerging as a commercial triumph, grossing over Rs 300 crore worldwide in its opening weekend, and is still going strong at the box office

Saif Ali Khan’s Adipurush Remuneration

The Omkara actor has been in the industry for three decades and has starred in multiple hit movies. Saif who made his debut with the 1993 Parampara has surely come a long way!

The Dil Chahta hai actor has reportedly charged Rs 12 crore for his portrayal of Lankesh in the multi-starrer, making him one of the most paid actors in the movie.

Second? Well, then who’s the first?

It shouldn’t come as a surprise to you that the Bahubali actor is in the top position.

Know how much Prabhas charged

According to a report in Scoopwhoop, it’s said that the Rebel actor has charged a whopping amount.

By essaying a dual role- of Raghava and his father Dasarath in Adipurush, the actor has reportedly charged between Rs 100-150 crores.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Saif Ali Khan is currently busy with the shooting of Jr. NTR’s next film Devara which stars Janhvi Kapoor in the female lead role.