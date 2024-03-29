Here’s how Sania Mirza spent her Ramzan week 2 at her Dubai home

Hyderabad: Indian tennis sensation Sania Mirza has been embracing the spirit of Ramzan with fervor and joy at her home in Dubai, offering fans glimpses of her festivities, fasts, and prayers.

Taking to her Instagram account on Thursday, Sania treated her followers to a series of photos, providing a sneak peek into her ‘Ramzan week 2’ celebrations. Captioning the post as “Ramadan week My people.” She shared moments spent with friends, along with a glimpse of her prayer room. The series also showcased her time at the gym, travels, and a lively get-together with friends and family.

Sania Mirza continues to make headlines on both personal and professional fronts. Following her divorce from Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik, recent rumors have emerged hinting at her potential entry into politics. However, there has been no official confirmation regarding this speculation as of yet.