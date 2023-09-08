Here’s how to get cheapest health insurance in Saudi Arabia

Workers in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) are entitled to receive health insurance from their employers as per Article 144 of Saudi Labour Law.

However, in case workers are not given a health insurance from their company or employer, they can get the cheapest health insurance online.

It is essential that you cross check your employer’s policy over health insurance before you begin the process.

How to get cheapest health insurance in Saudi Arabia

In order to get cheap health insurance in Saudi, you need the following information

Step 1

Commercial Registration Number of the employer.

Sponsor ID.

Employer’s VAT Number.

Iqama Number.

Debit/Credit Card for the payment.

Policyholder’s Height in CM.

Policyholder’s Weight in kg.

Step 2

Visit the official website of Tameeni.

Click on the Menu bar given on the left hand.

Select “Login” from the options.

Click on “Register here“.

Select “Register using Tameeni Account“.

Enter your Mobile Number, Email, and Password.

Step 3

Once you collect the above requirements and register an account with Tameeni, follow these instructions.

Click Tameeni website

Enter the CR number of your employer.

Write the name of the employer.

Click on “USE GRID“.

Step 4, Enter personal details

Member ID: Iqama Number.

Enter Sponsor ID.

Insurance Class: Select Basic if you want to get cheap insurance.

A basic insurance class would just get your Iqama renewed.

Step 5

At this step, you need to provide some additional information such as.

Click on the “Confirm & Continue” button.

Policy effective date, the date from which the insurance will start.

Entity revenue, the annual sale of your employer.

Health declaration, answer a few questions. Normally the answer to all of them is “No“.

Enter your weight in Kg.

Enter your height in CM.

Step 6

Eventually, you will get options from various insurance companies to select cheapest health policy.

Click on the “Request Quotes Now“.

Sort by price ascending.

Select the cheapest health insurance.

Enter your employer’s VAT number.