Saudi cinema generates over Rs 6649 cr in revenues since opening

Tom Cruise’s Top Gun: Maverick is the highest-grossing film in the country’s history.

Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 6th September 2023 4:28 pm IST
Riyadh: Cinemas in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) have generated more than 3 billion Saudi Riyals (Rs 66,49,04,27,670) in ticket sales since they opened in 2018, according to the General Commission for Audiovisual Media (GCAM).

In total, 51 million tickets have been sold, while the number of seats in 69 Saudi cinemas has exceeded 64,000 and there are more than seven operators in over 20 Saudi cities.

Saudi movies proved their strong and effective presence, as the number of films shown reached more than 33.

Taking to X, formerly Twitter, GCAM revealed that Tom Cruise’s Top Gun: Maverick is the highest-grossing film in the country’s history.

More than 1.2 million tickets were sold for the Hollywood action movie, with a final box office record of 84 million Saudi Riyals (Rs 1,86,16,91,077).

It is noteworthy that the Saudi cinema sector recorded a growth of 28 percent during the second quarter of 2023.

In April 2018, the first movie theater opened in Saudi Arabia, after an absence of nearly 35 years. Since then, the cinema sector has developed greatly and the Kingdom has become the fastest-growing box office in the region.

