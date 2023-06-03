Here’s how tourists in UAE can extend their visit visa for another 30 days

Abu Dhabi: The United Arab Emirates (UAE) Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs, and Ports Security (ICP) has announced that tourists holding visit visas for 30 or 60 days can extend their stay for an additional 30 days without leaving the country.

The extension caters for various purposes, including tourism, family visits, business meetings, and other personal matters.

The maximum extension period for a visit visa holder is 120 days.

Those who want to extend their visa can contact the visa-issuing travel agent or sponsor.

“Your sponsor or travel agent who issued the visa can provide you with information about the extension process, required documentation, fees and any other relevant details. It is important to start this process well in advance of your current visa’s expiry to allow enough time for the to allow extension. must be processed,” Firose Khan, operation manager at Arabian Business Centre told Khaleej Times.

Documents required

The visitor’s passport is required to extend a visit visa.

Cost of issuing a single-tourist visa

Tourist visa fee for 30 days: Dirhams 300 (Rs 6731)

Tourist visa fee for 60 days: Dirhams 500 (Rs 11,218) plus VAT (5 percent)

Knowledge Fee: 10 Dirhams (Rs 224)

Innovation Fee: 10 Dirhams (Rs 224)

Fee inside the country: 500 Dirhams (Rs 11,218)

Cost of extending a tourist visa for single or multiple trips:

Visa extension fee: 600 Dirhams (Rs 13,462) plus VAT (5 per cent)

Additional fees (if the sponsored person is inside the country)

Knowledge Fee: Dirhams 10 (Rs 224)

Innovation Fee: Dirhams 10 (Rs 224)

Fee inside the country: Dirhams 500 (Rd 11, 218)

As per the ICP website, after a visit visa is issued, the tourist must enter the country within 60 days from the date of issuance.

The tourist must leave the UAE on the last day of the visa’s validity or extend the visa before it expires, or face a fine.