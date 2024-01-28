Here’s Hritik-Deepika’s Fighter Netflix release date

Mumbai: After much anticipation, Siddharth Anand’s Fighter finally hit the big screen on January 25, 2024. The Indian action thriller stars Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone, and Anil Kapoor in the leading roles; it has already received positive reviews from viewers.

Fighter on OTT

According to new reports, the movie’s digital rights have been picked up by a major streaming service for a large sum of money.

Netflix is said to have acquired Fighter’s digital rights for a hefty fee. The online platform will adhere to an agreement with multiplex associations, which means, films are released on its platform 56 days after they premiere in cinemas.

This would suggest that Fighter will be available to stream via Netflix in April or May.

Fighter is set up as an aerial franchise.

About Fighter

Directed by Siddharth Anand – known for helming War and Pathaan – the film marks his third collaboration with Roshan following Bang Bang! (2014) and War (2019). Rishabh Sawhney plays the antagonist in Fighter, while Anil Kapoor, Karan Singh Grover, and Akshay Oberoi also have key parts.

Viacom18 Studios and Marflix Pictures are behind Fighter. Vishal-Shekhar composed the score.