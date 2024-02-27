Here’s HUGE prize money of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 winner

Mumbai: Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 battle is getting intense as the dance reality show is slowly sailing towards the finale day. All 5 finalists are working hard to deliver the best performance and win the show. The participants left in the race are — Manisha Rani, Shoaib Ibrahim, Dhanashree Verma, Sreerama Chandra and Adrija Sinha.

The grand of JDJ 11 is scheduled to take place this weekend on March 2 and 3. The finale episode is going to be extravagant and star-studded. All eliminated contestants are also likely to be there during the grand finale.

Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 Prize Money

Fans are sitting with bated breath to know who will lift the trophy this year, amid this curiosity we thought of spilling beans about how much the winner going to take home as his/her prize money.

The whopping cash prize of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 will be around Rs 20L to Rs 30L. Last year, JDJ 10 winner Gunjan Sinha received Rs 20L as prize money along with the trophy.

The winner of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 will be taking home the coveted trophy, the above-mentioned amount as their prize money and also a free trip to Yas Island, Abu Dhabi. Along with the winning celebrity, his/her choreographer partner will also get a free trip.

Who will win JDJ 11?

Considering several factors like the huge fan following, popularity and buzz on social media, either Shoaib or Manisha is likely to win Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11. Meanwhile, let us know your opinion in the comments section below.

Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more interesting scoops and updates on the show.