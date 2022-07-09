Here’s Laal Singh Chaddha OTT release date

Mumbai: One of the highly anticipated Bollywood films of 2022, Laal Singh Chaddha, starring superstars Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan, is all set to release on August 11.

According to the latest reports, the movie is going to release on the OTT platform as well.

Yes, that’s right! As per reports by Bollywood Life, Laal Singh Chaddha will release digitally around the first or second week of October which will be eight to nine weeks apart from the theatrical release. The date has been fixed as per a deal reached between the makers and exhibitors. Furthermore, the film is expected to not arrive on OTT before this stipulated time period regardless of the fate of the film at the box office.

For the unversed, Laal Singh Chaddha is an adaptation of the 1994 Hollywood film ‘Forrest Grump’ which starred Tom Hanks. Apart from Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan, the film will also star Naga Chaitanya and Ammar Taalwala. Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan will also have cameo appearances in the film.