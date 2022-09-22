Here’s list of 21 bank holidays in October

All banks across the country will not remain closed on all RBI-listed 21 days

Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan|   Published: 22nd September 2022 2:10 pm IST
Australian bank sued for overcharging on customer transactions
Representative Image

New Delhi: Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has released the list of bank holidays for the month of October 2022. A total of 21 holidays have been listed by the central bank.

Most of the holidays are listed under Holiday under the Negotiable Instruments Act. Apart from these holidays, there are five weekly offs, the second Saturday, and the fourth Saturday.

All banks across the country will not remain closed on all RBI-listed 21 days as the holidays and festivals vary from state to state.

MS Education Academy

Although banks will remain shut on holidays, online banking operations will be available for the customers.

Also Read
Is RBI gearing up to include images of Tagore, Abdul Kalam on bank notes?

List of bank holidays in October

Below is the list of bank holidays in the month of October.

  1. October 1: Half Yearly Closing of Bank Accounts
  2. October 2: Sunday
  3. October 3: Durga Puja (Maha Ashtami)
  4. October 4: Durga Puja/Dussehra (Maha Navami)/Ayudha pooja/Janmotsav of Srimanta Sankardeva
  5. October 5: Durga Puja/Dussehra (Vijaya Dashmi)/Janmotsav of Srimanta Sankardeva
  6. October 6: Durga Puja (Dasain)
  7. October 7: Durga Puja (Dasain)
  8. October 8: Milad-i-Sherif/Eid-i-Milad-ul-Nabi (Birthday of Prophet Muhammed)
  9. October 9: Sunday
  10. October 13: Karva Chauth
  11. October 14: Friday following Eid-i-Milad-ul-Nabi
  12. October 16: Sunday
  13. October 18: Kati Bihu
  14. October 22: Fourth Saturday
  15. October 23: Sunday
  16. October 24: Kali Puja/Deepavali/Diwali (Laxmi Pujan)/Naraka Chaturdashi
  17. October 25: Laxmi Puja/Deepawali/Govardhan Pooja
  18. October 26: Govardhan Pooja/Vikram Samvant New Year Day/Bhai Bij/Bhai Duj/Diwali (Bali Pratipada)/Laxmi Puja/Accession Day
  19. October 27: Bhaidooj/Chitragupt Jayanti/Laxmi Puja/Deepawali/Ningol Chakkouba
  20. October 30: Sunday
  21. October 31: Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel’s Birthday/Surya Pashti Dala Chhath (Morning ardhya)/Chhath Puja

The Reserve Bank of India declares holidays under three categories, Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act, Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act, and Real-Time Gross Settlement Holiday and Banks Closing of Accounts.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button