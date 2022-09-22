Here’s list of 21 bank holidays in October

New Delhi: Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has released the list of bank holidays for the month of October 2022. A total of 21 holidays have been listed by the central bank.

Most of the holidays are listed under Holiday under the Negotiable Instruments Act. Apart from these holidays, there are five weekly offs, the second Saturday, and the fourth Saturday.

All banks across the country will not remain closed on all RBI-listed 21 days as the holidays and festivals vary from state to state.

Although banks will remain shut on holidays, online banking operations will be available for the customers.

List of bank holidays in October

Below is the list of bank holidays in the month of October.

October 1: Half Yearly Closing of Bank Accounts October 2: Sunday October 3: Durga Puja (Maha Ashtami) October 4: Durga Puja/Dussehra (Maha Navami)/Ayudha pooja/Janmotsav of Srimanta Sankardeva October 5: Durga Puja/Dussehra (Vijaya Dashmi)/Janmotsav of Srimanta Sankardeva October 6: Durga Puja (Dasain) October 7: Durga Puja (Dasain) October 8: Milad-i-Sherif/Eid-i-Milad-ul-Nabi (Birthday of Prophet Muhammed) October 9: Sunday October 13: Karva Chauth October 14: Friday following Eid-i-Milad-ul-Nabi October 16: Sunday October 18: Kati Bihu October 22: Fourth Saturday October 23: Sunday October 24: Kali Puja/Deepavali/Diwali (Laxmi Pujan)/Naraka Chaturdashi October 25: Laxmi Puja/Deepawali/Govardhan Pooja October 26: Govardhan Pooja/Vikram Samvant New Year Day/Bhai Bij/Bhai Duj/Diwali (Bali Pratipada)/Laxmi Puja/Accession Day October 27: Bhaidooj/Chitragupt Jayanti/Laxmi Puja/Deepawali/Ningol Chakkouba October 30: Sunday October 31: Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel’s Birthday/Surya Pashti Dala Chhath (Morning ardhya)/Chhath Puja

The Reserve Bank of India declares holidays under three categories, Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act, Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act, and Real-Time Gross Settlement Holiday and Banks Closing of Accounts.