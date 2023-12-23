Here’s Prabhas’ hit movie Salaar Netflix release date

Hyderabad: The much-anticipated Prabhas-starrer, ‘Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire’ is causing a storm at the box office, garnering a phenomenal response worldwide. Released on December 22, the action-packed thriller raked in an impressive Rs 95 crores domestically and a whopping Rs 175 crores globally on its opening day. The Prashanth Neel directorial is expected to easily enter the Precious Rs 1000 crore club. All eyes are now on Salaar’s OTT release date.

Fans are eagerly waiting for the digital premiere of the movie, and their curiosity has been answered! Earlier, reports said that Netflix India secured the streaming rights of Salaar for over Rs 100 crore. As per the latest reports, the OTT giant is planning to release the film in multiple languages approximately 45 to 60 days after its theatrical debut, following the trend.

If all goes according to plan, Salaar is expected to hit Netflix in the second week of February 2024. However, there is no official confirmation from the makers yet and also as it is just day 2 of its release, it is too early to talk or even predict.

Prabhas plays Deva/Salaar, Prithviraj Sukumaran essays the role of Varadharaja Mannar, Jagapathi Babu is seen as Rajamannar, while Shruti Haasan is Aadya in ‘Salaar’. It was released in multiple languages, including Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada. Salaar is competing with Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Dunki’ at the box office.