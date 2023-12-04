Here’s Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal Netflix release date

Mumbai: Ranbir Kapoor’s latest pan-India release, ‘Animal,’ directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, is making waves at the box office, rewriting history with its record-breaking Sunday collections. Despite receiving mixed to negative reviews, the film has stormed into the Rs 200 crore club in India and the Rs 350 crore club worldwide within just three days.

While most of the fans have been witnessing the cinematic spectacle in theaters, many are eagerly awaiting the OTT release to enjoy the movie’s thrills in the comfort of their homes. And we have a good news for all those fans.

Ranbir Kapoor from Animal movie (Twitter)

The trend in India typically sees films hitting OTT platforms 45 to 60 days after their theatrical release. Animal, released on December 1, is expected to align with this pattern. So, the Ranbir and Rashmika’s starrer is likely to arrive on OTT in the second or third week of January. Netflix has officially acquired the streaming rights for this high-octane film.

The makers are reportedly eyeing the festive Sankranti week, January 14th or 15th could be the chosen release days considering the holiday viewership.